S’wak education director laments segregation still practised in schools

SIBU (Sept 21): Segregation practices still exist in the country’s education system, with only outstanding students celebrated by schools, said Sarawak Education Department director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad.

But schools, he added, should also celebrate less-performing pupils or students to make them feel loved and important, especially in front of the teachers.

“This ‘apartheid’ practice still occurs in our education system. Students who perform are celebrated but those who achieve less are not.

“How can we include them all so that all students feel celebrated or loved, and all students feel they are important, especially in front of teachers?

“If we still have this practice, we will produce a smart generation…but most of them will still continue to lag behind in the education system.

“This is the objective of the Ministry of Education (MoE) so that we can reduce the gap in terms of basic literacy skills,” he said when officiating at Sarawak Primary Schools Leadership Convention and Malaysia Headmasters Association (PGBM) Sarawak annual delegates conference here yesterday.

According to Azhar, school dropouts, literacy problems and bridging educational gap is one of the seven focuses of the MoE.

He said this is vital and there should not be a wide gap in terms of pupils’ literacy ability or the ability to master 3M (reading, writing and counting) skills.

“We still have a very wide gap in our education system. There are pupils or students who are far ahead and always celebrated for getting first or second place, while those who do not are not given attention or even criticised.

“This causes them to refuse to go to school or have fear of their teachers. If possible, include all the students together.

“That is why I do not believe in this segregation system from the beginning,” he explained.

Azhar also wants all the schools to ensure Year 1 and Year 2 pupils can master the basic skills set for their year.

“This is the foundation to achieve a developed country status. Make sure that each pupil entrusted to us is able to read at the end of Year One or when moving to Year Two,” he said.

Among those present were PGBM Sarawak chairman Sahat Yakup, School Management Sector Secondary Unit and Form 6 senior assistant director Nur Fardillah Hammi and PGBM Sibu chairman Sharkawi Hamdan.