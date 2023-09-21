UCA Sibu running anti-rabies vaccination, health forum this Saturday

SIBU (Sept 21): An anti-rabies vaccination programme and health forum will be held at Ching Ang Methodist Church in Sungai Sadit here this Saturday (Sept 23) from 8.30am till 2pm.

The event is organised by United Chinese Association (UCA) Sibu in collaboration with the Health Department and Department of Veterinary Services.

UCA Sibu head Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau said with rabies continuing to plague Sarawak, he hoped to see strong support from dog owners in getting their pets vaccinated.

“Rabies infections are on the rise in Sarawak, and the people must take this life-threatening situation seriously by ensuring their dogs are vaccinated,” he told a press conference here.

He added UCA will continue to organise more vaccination programmes to help contain the spread of rabies and educate the public on the deadly disease.

The vaccination programme is free, while those attending the health forum will receive a door gift.

In addition, Lau said there will also be a health screening for blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol run in conjunction with the two events, at the same venue.

“Those who want to undergo the screening must abstain from food after dinner the night before,” he said.

He also informed that a counter will be set up to register senior citizens for the Kenyalang Gold Card.