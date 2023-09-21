With recent lowest recidivism record nationwide, Awg Tengah says Sarawak’s war on substance use succeeding

KUCHING (Sept 21): Sarawak is on the right track to address drug and substance use disorders following its recent achievement in recording the lowest percentage of recidivism in Malaysia at 0.88 per cent, said Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Deputy Premier said the state’s ratio of help-seeking among groups affected by substance use has also improved from 1:10 in 2018 to 1:6 in July 2022.

“With this accomplishment, we must continue to confront the challenges that lie ahead.

“It is vital for us to tackle the root causes, be it trauma, economic disparities, mental health, or social pressure,” he said during the Phoenix Awards Gala Night here yesterday.

He pointed out that addiction, which knows no borders of country, race, gender, or socioeconomic status, is a global challenge that needs to be addressed collectively in an integrated and comprehensive manner.

He said while a balanced approach to drug demand reduction and supply control is desired, the impact of treatment and recovery care is equally significant.

“Therefore, we need to invest in prevention and early intervention to mitigate the impact of addiction on individuals, families, and community well-being.

“Recovery is possible. Everyone who is on the recovery journey deserves unwavering support and encouragement from all walks of life,” he said.

He noted that persons in recovery must also voluntarily come forward to get help and change their lifestyle.

“Your commitment to the cause of recovery is vital,” he added.

Awang Tengah said to ensure robust treatment and recovery care in the community, organisations, governments, and philanthropists worldwide should invest to provide appropriate facilities, resources, and competencies for robust drug demand reduction activities and programmes in the community.

“I call on the One Stop Committee (OSC) members who are tackling drug and substance issues (MIDS) in the state, particularly the community leaders’ MIDS bureau members, to continue actively carrying out efforts to support the treatment and rehabilitation of families who have abused drugs, as well as the prevention of drugs and substances in their respective areas.

“The role of our experts, social workers, and community leaders in drug demand reduction should not be seen merely as formal responsibilities but a calling or vocation for a noble cause for humanity,” he said.

The Phoenix Awards Gala Night was held in conjunction with the inaugural International Recovery Symposium (IRS) 2023, which brought together healthcare professionals and Drug Demand Reduction (DDR) practitioners from 22 countries to enhance their knowledge and skills in the prevention, treatment, and recovery of substance use disorder.

During the dinner, Awang Tengah presented recipients with the Phoenix Awards, which recognised outstanding contributions and achievements by individuals and organisations in DDR and personal recovery as well as the Sarawak DDR Awards for outstanding District DDR Champion among the district level OSC MIDS, and outstanding Community DDR Champion among the community leaders’ MIDS bureau.

Among those present were Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah; Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai; and Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Deputy Ministers Datuk Rosey Yunus and Mohammad Razi Sitam.