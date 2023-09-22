14 programmes to celebrate Sabah TYT’s birthday

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 22): The state government has planned 14 programmes to celebrate the official 70th birthday of the Head of State, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, on October 6.

Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam said the programmes would be carried out around the city centre.

“We have planned a total of 14 programmes to celebrate the birthday of His Excellency Tun Juhar, which will start on October 6, with a Doa Selamat and tahlil prayer ceremony at the Nurul Hikmah Mosque, Bukit Padang.

“On October 7, there will be a parade at Padang Merdeka followed by a state award ceremony and a banquet in the evening.

“The other programmes are the Sabah Ethnic Day Celebration, Exhibition and Gallery at the State Museum. All these programmes will be held around Kota Kinabalu city except for the Children’s Tea Party which will be held in Sandakan,” he said after paying a courtesy call on Juhar at Istana Seri Kinabalu, on Thursday.

Joachim, who is also the chairman of the main organising committee, hopes all the programmes will run smoothly with the cooperation from the departments and agencies involved.

Also present during the courtesy call were Assistant Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Mohamad Hamsan Awang Supain, Local Government and Housing Ministry Permanent Secretary Datuk Jamili Nais and Director General (Management Services) of Kota Kinabalu City Hall, Rosnah Datu Tumai.