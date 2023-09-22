Army veterans in Sarawak benefit from ATM housing initiative

KUCHING (Sept 22): Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari handed a mock key of a house built under the ATM Veteran Housing Initiative to an army veteran, Zakaria Abdullah, 64, in Kampung Tanjung Bowang in Bau, near here yesterday.

Adly also visited another recipient of the initiative, Johea Ligung, in Kampung Bokah, Lundu whose house is still under construction and is expected to complete this October.

In a statement from the ministry, the ATM Veteran Housing Initiative is part of the ministry’s efforts to ensure that the welfare and well-being of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) veterans are continuously protected and maintained.

The Rumah Mesra Rakyat (RMR) programme is a joint initiative between ATM Veteran Affairs Department (JHEV) and Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB).

Among the criteria for veterans to apply for the ATM Veteran Housing Initiative is that they are currently earning below RM3,000 a month and owning a piece of land where a house can be built.

The applicants must also prove that they do not own a house or are currently living in a dilapidated home.

Under the housing initiative in Sarawak, a maximum allocation of RM75,000 per unit is set for the construction cost, while renovation works to improve dilapidated homes is set at a ceiling cost of RM17,000.

As of Sept 20 this year, the ministry has approved a total of 44 houses for construction and 177 renovation works on dilapidated houses involving a sum of RM5.746 million nationwide.

Also present at the handover ceremony yesterday was JHEV deputy director Sophian Isswandy Ismail.