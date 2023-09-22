Art exhibition featuring talents of children, young adults with special needs draws attention on first day

KUCHING (Sept 22): An art exhibition featuring the creative talents of 13 children and young adults with special needs kicked off at Plaza Merdeka here today.

The exhibition, organised by the Kuching Association of Talent Development and Welfare of Special Needs (KATSN), runs from Sept 22-Oct 1 and is part of a series of activities planned for the Mid-Autumn Festival, and also coincides with the Kuching Intercultural Mooncake Festival at Carpenter Street.

Despite having only started today, the event has already drawn attention from the public with visitors eagerly exploring the unique artworks.

KATSN president Lim Mei Yek said the artists comprise those who are autistic, have Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and epilepsy, with the youngest being 11 years old and the oldest at 30 years old.

“Since this event coincides with the Mid-Autum Festival, you can see the backdrops and lanterns put on display at the exhibition area,” she told The Borneo Post today.

She said Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah is expected to visit the art exhibition next week on Sept 25.

Lim said the central focus of the exhibition is to provide the much-needed exposure to the talented artists, adding that all proceeds from the paintings sold will go straight to them – thus serving as a platform to increase their income.

It is learnt the event marks the second consecutive year that the association has held this event at Plaza Merdeka after a successful first showing.

“Last year, most of those purchasing the artworks were tourists. Even the puzzles done by a child with epilepsy were sold,” she said.

She also expressed her hopes for a similar positive outcome this year, despite the prevailing economic challenges.

“This year, maybe better, maybe not – because the economic crisis is not very good now. But people with a charitable heart may still want to buy (the artworks),” she said.

Last year, 19 paintings out of a total 45 artworks displayed were sold, highlighting the potential for these young artists to gain recognition and financial support through their creative talents.

The exhibition runs from 10am-10pm.