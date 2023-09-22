Breast cancer survivors compete in open water swim event

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 22): The first open water swim event in Sabah organized by Kinabalu Pink Ribbon (KPR) on September 16 was a resounding success with almost all participants completing the 500m, 2.5km and 5km swim courses within the cut-off time.

The event, held at Tanjung Aru Beach, was part of the association’s breast cancer awareness program to educate the public about early detection, treatment options and moral support available for breast cancer patients and survivors.

The event was flagged off by KPR president Lucilla Pang who was overwhelmed by the tremendous support from participants, their family members and friends, and especially volunteers who had given their time to ensure the event was carried out safely and smoothly.

“Open water swimming is challenging especially for those new to the sport with even experienced swimmers having to face the fear of transitioning from pool to ocean swimming,” says Lucilla, adding that this situation is relatable to women who fear seeking treatment and care for their cancer.

“Seeking treatment is a scary thing for many women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer particularly those in rural areas but just like diving into the ocean to swim to a small marker in the distance, it just needs courage, belief and willpower to take that first step.

“During the event, participants had to swim against the current to their respective turn-around buoy before riding the waves back to shore which was an exhilarating experience indeed. Hopefully, breast cancer patients and survivors can mirror this experience in their own struggle against cancer, to continue fighting against the odds and to come out victorious,” says Lucilla.

The Penampang Preppies Swim Club led by their coach Benjamin Lee in the lead kayak had the biggest number of participants with nine-year-old Lennox Joibi being the youngest swimmer. He completed the 2.5km course effortlessly and his enthusiasm and fearlessness was matched by many of the other swimmers who took their time to enjoy this memorable experience.

Lim Sat Chu, at 70 years old, was the oldest participant and completed the 500m fun swim to the delight of her supporters.

Three breast cancer survivors, Melissa Lim (5km), Lim Syn Yee (2.5km) and Maggie Lu (500m) were ecstatic when crossing the finish line and hope their participation will empower more breast cancer survivors to keep believing in themselves and their strength.

Carlos Chin Yeh Yuh was first out of the water in the 2.5km category while Tristan Carreon Chua took the honour in the 5km category.

Three open water swimmers from Brunei Darussalam were also among the participants.

A total of 21 virtual participants from KL, Selangor, Johor, Terengganu, Sarawak and Sabah took part to show their support by recording their 5km swim in a swimming pool.