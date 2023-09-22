Bridge collapse in Song: JKR notified, immediate measures taken, says Works Minister

KAPIT (Sept 22): A bridge collapse was reported at Jalan Tekalit-Musah in Song at about 9.30pm on Thursday and has since been off-limits to road users.

Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi in a Facebook post today said he was aware of the incident, and had contacted the Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) to ensure a smooth response.

“I am aware (of the incident) and have obtained immediate information from the officers in the area and will go down to the affected area to see for myself the situation there this afternoon.

“As this route is a state road, I have been in contact with the director of the State Public Works Department to ensure a smooth response, and was informed that immediate measures have been taken since last night,” he said.

Nanta added that JKR has closed the road since last night, in addition to installing warning signs and safety devices for the safety of residents in the area.

“While further inspections and investigations are carried out, I have also brought this matter to the attention of Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, the Deputy Premier of Sarawak, who is also the Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development to further speed up actions and related matters,” he said.