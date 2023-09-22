Contemporary arts galore at Seni Kita Weekend 2023: Subcultures

KUCHING (Sept 22): Contemporary arts lovers get to enjoy a collection of works by artists from Borneo in two exhibitions, set up as part of the ‘Seni Kita Weekend: Subcultures’ programme, supported under the Arts for All Seasons (ArtsFAS) grant of Yayasan Hasanah.

Launched at Haus KCH in City Square here tomorrow (Sept 23), the ‘Altered Natives’ and ‘Roots and Remixes’ showcases comprise visual works by contributors from Sarawak, Sabah, Brunei and Kalimantan.

The exhibitions are held as part of activities under ‘Seni Kita Weekend: Subcultures’, open to public tomorrow and Sunday, from 11am to 10pm daily.

‘Altered Natives’ features new collections by Marcos Kueh, Reef, T Bagak and Tuh Dek of Sarawak, Sang Tukang of Sabah, Elroy Ramantan of Brunei, and Zakaria Pangaribuan of Kalimantan.

“I believe arts should be expressive and depictive of one’s form and not limited to what society standards are. My arts should be seen and worn by all subcultured misfits, wearing their worries and expressions loud and proud,” said T Bagak, also curator and designer of ‘Altered Natives’, during a press conference at Haus KCH here today.

‘Roots and Remixes’, on the other hand, exhibits the concept of subcultures in traditional aspects and the modern perspective. It features multi-disciplinary artist Jasmine Dadi, mixed media artists Pici Pamg and Leon Noel, production designer Jocelyn Sim, tattoo artists Nagaia and Mira Hector, and cultural practitioner Adrian Jo Milang.

This exhibition is curated by Jasmine, Pici, Steff Fleur, and Asyilah Tan, with contributions by Catriona Maddocks.

“Many Borneans, including myself, are deeply-rooted in our culture, influencing our identity and heritage.

“Understanding my ancestry through traditions and generational practices, empowers me to walk the same path as my ancestors and share this legacy with my future children,” said Jasmine.

According to programme director Syed Rusydie Syed Habib, who is also Haus KCH managing director, ‘Subcultures’ is the third quarterly series under the ‘Seni Kita Weekend’ programme this year.

“We received great reception for the first instalment, themed ‘Women Empowerment’, and the second, ‘Mental Health Advocacy’, each registering daily number of visitors of over 2,000.

“We hope to record the same, if not more, reception to ‘Subcultures’,” he said.

This weekend festival is also showcasing over 20 creative vendors selling wares and offering services related to arts, a segment on ‘Tuak Talk’, as well as food and drinks under the ‘Pasar Seni Kita’ segment.

There are also entertainments in the evening featuring a rooftop performance over sunset by Ezra Tekola of At Adau, and the Hear Me Out open-mic session hosted by JayC Panganiban.

Sunday ends with the ‘Kamboh’ closing segment, where there will be a mixed-martial arts demonstration by FightX, and a drum battle featuring drummers from Sarawak Drum Community, followed by a dance party by Raminari, a new dance collective emphasising funk music curated with great food.

‘Seni Kita Weekend’ is a community-powered arts festival founded by Haus KCH in July 2022.

The overall objective is for it to serve as a platform for the curation of numerous local arts exhibitions in Kuching, meant to enrich the arts community in and around Sarawak.

For the ‘Subcultures’ instalment, Haus KCH is collaborating with various organisations and individuals such as Community Social Support Centre Kuching (CSSC), WatchmoviesnotSibu, Gerai Sulu Nuan, HEROAVL, Ngirupp, The Other Side, Ensera Creatives, Jaya Chiropractic, Swinburne Sarawak Students Council, Rey Rey, Chef Achang Libat and Sylvia Lim.

For more details, go to @hauskch (Facebook, Instagram and X), @senikitakch (Instagram), @borneoalterednatives (Instagram), and @roots_remixes (Instagram).