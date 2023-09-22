Dr Sim: Robust, enduring insurance system crucial to bolster S’waks plan to become high income state

KUCHING (Sept 22): It is crucial to establish a robust and enduring insurance system that provides a safety net for both businesses and the public, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said this is essential to bolster Sarawak’s long term progressive plan to become a high income state under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“We also need to provide a continuous sustainable supply of human capital professionals in the local insurance fraternities to achieve this objective together,” he said at Pertubuhan Insuran Sarawak (PIS)’s 44th Anniversary Dinner tonight at a hotel here.

Dr Sim’s speech was read by Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

Commenting further, Dr Sim praised PIS’ efforts in promoting inclusive growth and professionalism in the insurance fraternities through education programmes for its members and the general public.

“This is a commendable effort which will surely promote more qualified and professional insurance professionals, thus enhancing the confidence level of the public towards the insurance industry and its professions in the state.

“I’m confident PIS will succeed in engaging and organising reaching out programmes to all the stakeholders in the progressive development of insurance transformation in Sarawak,” he said.

Founded in 1979, PIS is one of the oldest non-governmental organisations (NGOs) related to the insurance industry in Sarawak.

Also in attendance were PIS president Stephen Yii Chui Lik and Life Insurance Association of Malaysia (Liam) chief executive officer Mark O’Dell.