Driver’s negligence, road conditions, weather identified as main culprit of traffic accidents in Kuching

KUCHING (Sept 22): The district police here has identified driver’s negligence, road conditions and weather as the main contributors for the increasing number of traffic accidents in the district.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said as of late, they have recorded a higher number of road collisions.

“We have also identified 14 hotspots in the district,” he said in a statement today.

On that note, the police are advising road users to abide by all traffic laws.

“Drivers are also reminded to be considerate and always be aware while driving,” he added.

The hotspots which has been identified are the traffic light intersection at Jalan Utama/Jalan Marican Salleh, Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Wan Alwi, Jalan Tun Datuk Patinggi Ahmad Zaidi Adruce, Jalan Tun Jugah, Jalan Song, Jalan Setia Raja, Jalan Kuching-Samarahan Expressway, Jalan Stutong Baru, Jalan Lapangan Terbang, Jalan Sultan Tengah/Samariang, Jalan Demak/Jalan Bako, Jalan Matang Baru and the traffic light intersection at Jalan Satok/Jalan Kulas.