Eight households in Pujut benefit from MRP-PPRMS

MIRI (Sept 22): Eight households in the Pujut constituency benefitted from the Minor Rural Project (MRP) Sarawak House Repairs for the Poor (PPRMS) programme recently.

Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii, who visted the homes, expressed special thanks to contractors for carrying out quality work and completing the projects in a timely manner.

“The programme is to assist financially-challenged households who cannot afford to repair damages in their homes such as leaking roofs or damaged toilets. The objective is to provide a safe and conducive home for the people without worrying about the cost of repairs.

“To date, more than 50 families in the Pujut constituency have benefitted from this programme and we strive to help more families in need,” Yii said in a statement today.

He said the beneficiaries come from various backgrounds, and those who may need help under PPRMS can contact the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Pujut branch.

After receiving the PPRMS application, the SUPP Pujut team will investigate the authenticity of the application before proceeding with the application and repair works.

They can visit either the SUPP Pujut branch office (now located at the Piasau Commercial Centre near Vida Cafe) during office hours between 8am-12.30pm and 2pm-5pm from Monday to Friday, or contact the office via WhatsApp at 019-8863819.