Elderly motorcyclist dies after Jln Kuching-Serian crash with car

KUCHING (Sept 22): An elderly male motorcyclist died after he was involved in a collision with a car in Beratok along Jalan Kuching – Serian around 3pm today.

According to witnesses, the deceased was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Sarawak General Hospital.

It was also believed that the deceased had been rear-ended by a car on the right lane.

The police had been called to the crash scene.

As of time of writing, the deceased’s identity could not be verified and the police have been contacted for more information.

