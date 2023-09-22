Flood victims in Medamit Community Hall PPS rises to 195

MIRI (Sept 22): The number of flood victims housed at the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) in Medamit Community Hall in Limbang increased to 195 people as of 8.35am today.

Limbang Civil Defence (APM) officer-in-charge Lieutenant (PA) Mirwan Shah Masri said the victims were housed at the PPS since Wednesday.

“Initially, there were 189 victims from Kampung Baru Medamit but the number increased today, as another village was inundated.

“The additional six victims are a family comprising two adults and four children from Kampung Tanjung, Limbang,” he said in a statement.

He added the water level at these two villages is still at a dangerous level, and was still increasing as of this morning.

Torrential rain since Monday caused the water level at these villages to increase and cause flooding.