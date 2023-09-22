Jokowi: Indonesia’s Nusantara presidential office 38 pct complete

JAKARTA (Sept 22): The construction of the Indonesian presidential office in the new capital, Nusantara, on Borneo Island is now 38 per cent complete, President Joko Widodo said.

The president visited the construction site of the building today, which is designed in the shape of a Garuda bird with its wings spread, in Penajam Paser Utara Regency, East Kalimantan.

Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, ascended to the upper floors of the building and symbolically placed the first module structure of the Garuda that will serve as the building’s symbol.

According to Jokowi, various infrastructure projects in the new capital are progressing as planned, including the presidential office, the presidential palace, and ministry’ buildings, all of which are on track.

The Ministry of Public Works and People’s Housing’s official Diana Kusumastuti said the ministry aims to complete the installation of 4,650 Garuda blades by March 2024.

“The building comprises 465 modules, each containing 10 blades, which will begin installation today. Once completed, the building will have a wingspan of 177 meters and a height of 77 meters,” she added.

Indonesia’s capital is being moved to Nusantara in East Kalimantan on Borneo Island to ease Jakarta’s traffic and environmental issues.

This move also symbolises a shift in centralising the government and reducing its focus on Java Island. – Bernama