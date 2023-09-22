Lawas teacher among finalists for Malaysia Teacher Prize 2023

KUCHING (Sept 22): Muhammad Nazmi Rosli, who teaches English at SK Long Sebangan in Lawas, has been named one of the top 10 finalists of the Malaysia Teacher Prize (MTP) 2023.

The competition is organised by PEMIMPIN GSL, a non-profit organisation that focuses on strengthening leadership in schools.

The organisation said in a statement that the MTP is now in its second year of celebrating the teaching profession and recognising the power that teachers have in moulding young Malaysians into lifelong learners and potential leaders in their own times.

It said Nazmi is passionate in ensuring his students from the rural area receive the opportunities they deserve.

“He provides his students with first-hand experience of real-world situations that they have never experienced, such as entering a laundrette or getting into a plane, through a classroom simulation known as the Danger Room.

“Outside of the classroom, he pioneered the Filpen Club, which gave students space to express themselves through film-making,” it said.

Through the club, the students had produced and sold their own short films with their film, “Teether” being accepted to the Horror-Unleashed-Film-Festival in Portugal.

PEMIMPIN GSL Chief Executive Officer Cheryl Ann Fernando said in the statement that they had narrowed down this year’s Top 10 Finalists from a pool of over 2,000 applications nationwide.

“These finalists represent some of the most inspiring work that we have seen thus far in the Malaysian education sector and it is our deepest hope that the recognition afforded by the prize will spur ever more educators to go above and beyond in serving their students and the communities in which they live and work,” she added.

The MTP 2023 will award its top winner with a cash prize of RM50,000 while the Top 5 finalists will receive RM5,000 each.

The prize this year is sponsored by YTL Foundation, Yayasan Hasanah and ECM Libra Foundation.

Beyond the cash prizes, all Top 10 finalists will also receive professional development workshops that will support them in amplifying their reach and impact beyond their local communities.

The winners will be announced at the Malaysia Teacher Prize Summit and Award Ceremony at Sime Darby Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur on November 4 and 5.

The two-day summit will showcase the works of these teachers and feature renowned speakers including Samuel Isaiah (co-founder of the Malaysia Teacher Prize), Anuthra Sirisena (Malaysia Teacher Prize 2020 Winner) as well as various industry experts.

Malaysians keen on getting up close and personal with the Top 10 Finalists can get the opportunity to do so by purchasing tickets for the event online at Ticket2u.

For more information about the MTP, visit malaysiateacherprize.org.