Man fined RM3,000 for threatening cousin’s ex-husband with katana

KUCHING (Sept 22): A man who threatened his cousin’s ex-husband with a katana was fined RM3,000 or five months imprisonment in default by the Magistrate’s Court here today.

The accused Mohd Firdaus Abdul Aman, 30, plead guilty in front of Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali after the charge framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation was read to him.

According to the charge, the victim was at his ex-wife’s house in Kampung Semariang Bentara at 1.20pm on Sept 16 for a discussion when the accused appeared and made the threats.

Besides pointing the katana at the victim, the accused also uttered threats warning to hurt him if he dared return to the house.

According to the accused, the victim had caused a lot of hardship to his family which led to the fracas in front of the house.

The incident was witnessed by the victim’s friends, as well as other family members, who tried to de-escalate the situation.

A police report was lodged by the victim, which led to the arrest of the accused on Sept 18.

Inspector Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented.