Man in Kuching jailed 7 years, caning for armed robbery

KUCHING (Sept 22): A construction worker was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment and seven strokes of the cane at the Session’s Court here today after he plead guilty to armed robbery.

The accused, Feteri Abdullah, 25, made the plea in front of Judge Musli Ab Hamid after the charge framed under Section 392 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 397 of the same Code, was read to him,

According to the charge, the accused robbed a coffeeshop at Taman Malihah, Jalan Matang-Batu Kawa on Sept 15 armed with a ‘kerambit’ and made off with approximately RM1,000 in cash and a smartphone belonging to the premises.

Based on the facts of the case, he had entered the premises via a backdoor and pretended to be a paying customer before brandishing the kerambit and proceeding to rob the premises.

The accused had also ordered a female worker to handover the money inside the premises’ cash register, estimated to be at around RM1,000.

The accused also made off with the premises’ smartphone and left the scene in a car parked behind the shoplot.

ASP Hisyam Junaidi prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented.