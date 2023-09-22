Man in Miri pleads not guilty to drink driving

MIRI (Sept 22): A man pleaded not guilty at the Magistrates’ Court here today to a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Tan Kui Hua, 41, from Kampung Bakam was charged under Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which provides for up to two years jail sentence and a fine of up to RM30,000 upon conviction.

Based on the charge sheet, the accused was found to have been driving under the influence of alcohol, with a blood alcohol level of 105mg per 100ml, which is above the permitted level of 50mg per 100ml blood.

He committed the offence at Jalan Miri Airport at around 12.35am on June 18 this year.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi set Oct 27, 2023 for pre-trial case management and ordered the accused to be released with court bail of RM1,500 in one local surety pending the date.