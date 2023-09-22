PM Anwar meets with 15 major US companies; shares Madani Economy framework in New York

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 22): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has engaged with 15 United States (US) Fortune 500 companies, including Airbnb, Amazon, Amazon Web Services, Boeing, ConocoPhillips and Kimberly-Clark in his mission to attract foreign direct investments (FDI) to Malaysia.

During the meeting, Anwar took the opportunity to share the Madani Economy framework, supported by the New Industrial Masterplan 2030, the National Energy Transition Roadmap and the 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review which outlines the direction towards achieving the national development goals.

“I also appreciate the positive feedback and constructive inputs shared by these companies,” he said in a post on Facebook.

The prime minister, currently in New York to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), said the US has been Malaysia’s third-largest trading partner since 2015.

In terms of investments, Malaysia’s manufacturing sector received FDIs totalling RM1.84 billion (US$395 million) from the US in the first six months of 2023, resulting in the creation of 1,558 jobs.

“I hope that Malaysia will attract more new investments from US corporate giants,” he said.

Anwar, who is also the minister of finance, noted that the role played by councils and chambers of commerce such as the US-ASsean Business Council and the United States Chamber of Commerce as a medium between the government and the business community would drive the successful implementation of government initiatives that would ultimately benefit the people. ― Bernama