PM Anwar to deliver Malaysia’s national statement at the UN General Assembly today

NEW YORK (Sept 22): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will deliver Malaysia’s National Statement at the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today.

He is expected to begin his speech at the United Nations headquarters at about 9.45am (9.45pm Malaysian time).

The morning session of today’s proceedings will start with a speech by Republic of North Macedonia President Stevo Pendarovski, followed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mauritius Premier Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and then Anwar.

The prime minister is expected to share Malaysia’s efforts in dealing with the climate crisis to achieve the 2030 Agenda, the country’s roadmap under the Malaysia Madani framework as well as several other global issues.

This is Anwar’s first appearance as prime minister at the annual gathering.

This year’s theme for the General Debate is “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all”.

After the speech at UNGA, the prime minister will deliver a Friday sermon at the Islamic Cultural Centre of New York (ICCNY).

Later today, Anwar will host a dinner for about 1,000 Malaysian diaspora.

The prime minister’s speech at UNGA will be carried live by Bernama TV (Astro 502), www.bernama.com and Bernama’s social media platform. ― Bernama