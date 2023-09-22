Registration counter for Kenyalang Gold Card opens at tHe Spring Bintulu

BINTULU (Sept 22): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bintulu Youth section will be setting up a Kenyalang Gold Card (KGC) registration counter at tHe Spring Bintulu from today till Sunday (Sept 24).

Eligible individuals are invited to register between 10am to 9pm, it said in a statement.

“We hope eligible citizens can come to the service counter at the mall and register for the card to receive exclusive benefits,” it added.

KGC aims to assist local senior citizens by bringing the essential products and services to their fingertips.

Card membership is free to permanent residents of Sarawak aged 60 and above. The card offers discounts, rebates, special offers and other benefits.

The facility is provided by the Sarawak government through its Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development.