Resident: Dug-up part of road not resurfaced 2 months after pipe-laying project done

KAPIT (Sept 22): Residents living at Lorong Airport/Jalan Padang Sukan here want the relevant authority or the contractor to properly resurface the affected part of the road.

One resident told The Borneo Post that works for a pipe-laying project had been completed over two months ago but the surface of the dug-up section of the road had only been filled up but not re-sealed.

“It’s unsightly and an annoyance for the residents. I really hope the contractor or relevant agency will look into the matter.

“They should restore the condition of the road back to how it was, and not just leave it as it is now,” he said.

According to him, the project involved the laying of water pipes from the main pipe to the newly completed semi-detached houses in the area.