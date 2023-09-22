Sabah welcomes more investors, says Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 22): Sabah is open for business and would like to see more investors coming to the state to establish win-win business deals.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said Sabah is strategically located in Southeast Asia being part of the BIMP-EAGA (Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area).

“In other words, we are in the middle of where the action is. Sabah’s trade hit a record high of RM118.1 billion in 2022 compared to RM87.2 billion in the previous year,” said Hajiji at the Explore Kazakhstan business presentation held at Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Friday.

He was represented by Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew.

“I hope today’s ‘Explore Kazakhstan’ will give a glimpse to guests and participants of what your country has to offer and will pave the way for both sides to explore bilateral trade partnership. For Sabah, my government is guided by our development roadmap, the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya and our commitment to growth is unwavering,” he said.

Hajiji added that Sabah’s development agenda is based on the three growth pillars of Agriculture, Industry and Tourism and placing emphasis on investing in the Sabah people, enhancing connectivity and green sustainability.

Hajiji also said he was pleased that Kazakhstan had accepted its invitation to be among the over 20 countries participating at the ongoing Sabah International Expo 2023 (SIE2023).

“I hope you have found the Expo and the Business Luncheon Talk to be useful and informative for onward sharing to Kazakhstan investors keen to explore business potentials here in Sabah,” he said.

Hajiji said that there is much Malaysia and Kazakhstan can leverage further on each other’s strength.

“Both countries have had three decades of good relations following the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992. The establishment of Astana and Putrajaya as sister cities in 1996 further cemented bilateral ties,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that Kazakhstan was listed as Malaysia’s 97th global trading partner in 2022.

“Among the five Central Asian countries, Kazakhstan was Malaysia’s largest trading partner and export and import destination. For 2022, Malaysia’s total trade with Kazakhstan increased by 40.6% from RM572.88 million (USD129.23 milion), compared to RM407.51 million (USD98.59 million) registered in 2021. For 2022, a trade surplus of RM562.03 million (USD126.76 million) was recorded with Kazakhstan,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Malaysia, Bulat Sugurbayev, said that Sabah is a matter of great interest to his country.

He added that the Kazakhstan embassy is closely working to form business missions from Malaysia to Kazakhstan with established business ties with Penang, Sarawak and Kuala Lumpur.

He also said that currently, there are no Sabah companies in Kazakhstan and that was why they were in Kota Kinabalu to invite Sabah businesses to Kazakhstan.

“We have Sarawak companies, property developer and producer for electronics, but not from Sabah and that is why we are here today: to invite Sabah businesses to Kazakhstan,” he said.

“We look forward to a B2B connection between Sabah and Kazakhstan. I am sure there are a lot of places to go,” he added.

Sugurbayev added that Kazakhstan will provide a tax regime and all incentives so that they come and base in the country.

At the same time, he also said that they are looking at establishing a direct air route between Malaysia and Kazakhstan and promote people-to-people connection.

The ambassador also said that discussions are underway for cargo flights with AirAsia.

“I would mention that a big project is coming up involving China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore to connect in the belt and road on a highway that would be a faster way to connect Malaysia to Kazakhstan,” he told reporters.

However, for Sabah, the connection would still be maritime and airborne, he said.

“Our embassy is based in KL, and we are ready to work on how to connect,” he said.

Kazakhstan exports include crude oil, oil and gas and mining.

“We produce 45 percent of the global uranium supply,” he said.

Sugurbayev also said that Kazakhstan has an efficient banking industry and they have made it possible for electronic documents to be accepted.

For example, he doesn’t need to carry his plastic identification card or drivers’ licence anymore because they can be accessed on his handphone.

However, the industry is lagging, he said, and that is why they want help from foreign companies.