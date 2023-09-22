Sarawak Agrofest 2023 vendors showcase unique local products

KUCHING (Sept 22): Sarawak’s largest agriculture expo, Agrofest 2023, kicked off today at the Celebration Square, Stadium Perpaduan in Petra Jaya here.

The expo, which runs until October 1, hosts a variety of interesting vendors showcasing their agricultural insights and captivating exhibits.

Among them was Johari Lama, 67, who has been in the livestock industry since 1983.

Working with the Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Salcra), he said they were there to introduce local farmers to raw materials they use to feed their livestock.

“We have a variety of animals exhibited here, consisting of cattle breeds such as Brahman, buffaloes, cattle, and deer.

“All the feed we display here is from our own local source and we want to educate local farmers, who wish to learn how to rear their own livestock, of the materials we use to feed our livestock to support their growth,” he told The Borneo Post.

Another vendor was Waylon Yap, who represented Peladang Ning Sdn Bhd and TG Agrofood Sdn Bhd.

Specialising in pineapples, Yap stated that they aim to bring awareness of a particular pineapple they wish to market as a commercial fruit and hopefully be able to be exported.

“Our core business is the pineapple, but we are particularly invested in the Sarawak Gold (SG1) pineapple, which was registered by our sister company TG Agrofood back in February 14 this year.

“We are trying to market this variety as a commercial pineapple, as it has a much shorter planting and maturing time,” he said.

According to Yap, while other common pineapples need at least 14 to 17 months before they can be harvested, this particular variety only needs 10 months, and can be planted for three cycles instead of the common two cycles.

“We started mass planting this variety in early 2019, and registered the variety with the Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board in 2020. We then registered the variety for our farm early this year.

“Its shelf life can last up to two weeks at room temperature and about a month if chilled,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bryan Yii from AB Group Trading was showcasing a unique type of ice-cream made from Sarawak pepper, which he said took him two months to perfect.

“This Sarawak pepper ice-cream recipe was made by me and my partner, Abraham. We use pure Sarawak pepper in this ice-cream,” he said.

Sharing that his family runs a pepper business, he said his company also supplies ice-cream machines and ice-cream powder, of which his business personally provides over forty ice-cream flavours, which include strawberry yoghurt, banana milk and peach lychee.

When asked about the inspiration behind the Sarawak pepper ice-cream, Yii said he wanted to utilise one of ‘the world’s best peppers’ into his product.

“Sarawak pepper is one of the world’s most known peppers, so why not add this ingredient into ice-cream?

“As Sarawakians, we should be proud of the products we have grown here locally so my partner and I decided to try making Sarawak pepper ice-cream,” he said.