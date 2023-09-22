Sarawak calls for uniform ceiling price for paddy nationwide

KUCHING (Sept 22): Sarawak wants Padiberas Nasional Bhd (Bernas) to set the ceiling price for paddy in the state at the same level as that in Peninsular Malaysia.

Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said the current paddy ceiling price for Sarawak was at RM1,750 per tonne, which was much higher compared to the peninsular.

“Now, if we look at the national level, Bernas has set a ceiling price of between RM750 to RM1,150 for paddy.

“But in Sarawak, the price is RM1750,” he said at the opening ceremony of the Sarawak Agrofest 2023 (SAF2023) here today.

Commenting on the increase in the price of imported rice, Dr Rundi said the state government has initiated discussions with Bernas on the matter.

He emphasised that having a uniform ceiling price throughout the country was necessary in order to ensure that the market price of local rice in the country remained stable and under control.

“We are currently discussing with Bernas to request them to level the ceiling price for paddy throughout the country

“The ceiling price must be the same, whether it is in Malaya or here in Sarawak. The ceiling price must be (same) level,” he added.