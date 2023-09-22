Sarawak Health Summit 2023 highlights universal health coverage, reforms of services

KUCHING (Sept 22): As many as 80 participants from 40 diverse organisations including civil society groups, volunteers and academia took part in the recent Sarawak Health Summit 2023.

The summit was held by Sarawak SDG-CSO Alliance with support from Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy.

According to a press statement, the summit served to discuss how universal health coverage (as advocated by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations) can be realised through the planned reform of Malaysia’s health service.

This means finding a way to provide accessible, high-quality healthcare to every resident of Sarawak, regardless of their location or socioeconomic circumstances.

To ensure no one is left behind, the summit identified and addressed critical healthcare challenges in providing quality healthcare for all in Sarawak.

Challenges include the shortage of healthcare professionals; insufficient healthcare facilities; and inadequate diagnostic support equipment, especially in the rural areas.

During the discussions, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences Prof Datu Dr Andrew Kiyu underscored the need to prioritise those unreached or underserved by healthcare services.

He said this included people overlooked in official statistics due to lack of documentation or social stigma.

Meanwhile, the planned decentralisation of healthcare services and the focus on primary care and preventive measures, outlined in the recently passed Health White Paper, were seen as opportunities to align with the SDGs and ensure that no one is left behind.

“Where you live should not determine if you live,” said Society for Cancer Advocacy and Awareness Kuching (SCAN) president Chris Cheng.

He highlighted the potential of the Health White Paper and subsequent healthcare reforms to create a healthcare system tailored to Sarawak’s unique needs.

Present as the guest of honour was special advisor to the Health Minister Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen, who is also Bandar Kuching MP.