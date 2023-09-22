Sarawak to set up own financing scheme for food industry smallholders

KUCHING (Sept 22): Sarawak plans to set up its own financing scheme to help smallholders in the food industry sector, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the financing scheme is one of the efforts that he is looking into in order to leverage smallholders and their agricultural production.

However, he said he could not reveal the details yet as it is still under discussion.

“The state government is looking into how we can assist smallholders in financing.

“Well, I have my own way to sort out this matter. But I can’t announce it first, I have my own way to help financing those who are in the food industry. So wait in a month or two before I announce.

“Now I can’t share the details first because I need to look and study on how we can arrange financing from a commercial perspective.

“When you (smallholders) have loans, then you have to work hard to increase your productivity, and when you get your income, you pay back the loan.

“But there must be a mechanism so that the financing can be extended to those who are involved in this food industry.

“And I can only announce this later… Wait for another two months,” he said during the opening ceremony of the Sarawak Agrofest 2023 (SAF2023) at Celebration Square in Jalan Stadium here today.

Adding on, Abang Johari said this could be materialised through public private funding.

But he also noted that smallholders would also need their own funding to develop their agricultural products and transform them into commercial food products.

He explained that providing such financing loan schemes would also mean that smallholders would need to be able to manage their products professionally and transparently.

“We have to cooperate with the private sector because it is the private sector that produces the outputs.

“One of the ways to enable smallholders to increase their products is to transform their agricultural produce into the food industry. This means that they have to become entrepreneurs.

“And becoming a food entrepreneur means that smallholders must follow and practise the management procedures in an entrepreneurial way to ensure that the productivity will increase,” he said, adding that professionalism played a crucial role in positioning Sarawak as a food hub in the region

Thus, Abang Johari urged smallholders and private sectors to work together to tap into food commercial products.

“We want to make the food sector an economic sector that will boost Sarawak’s economic development based on PCDS (Post Covid-19 Development Strategy) 2030, which means that the approach must change.

Just like agriculture, which comes from the process from the production of raw material to the processing stage.

“And then, the produce can be produced into a food product which can be sold in the global market.

“In the food industry, food produce is a pitstop because it is from agricultural produce that we process through the downstream, which the end produce will be used to produce food products to the market,” he said.