Sibu folk reminded to not release sky lanterns during Mid-Autumn Festival

SIBU (Sept 22): The public here have been reminded not to let off sky lanterns during the coming Mid-Autumn Festival, as the floating lanterns could pose a fire hazard and cause air traffic interference.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley said offenders could be charged under Section 285 of the Penal Code and Section 5 of the Explosives Act 1957, which carry a maximum sentence of six months and five years in jail respectively.

“The police took action last year against public attempts to release the flying lantern. Council enforcement will advise the public to stop, but it is under the police’s jurisdiction to take action,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted for comments on the measures taken by the council to curb the release of sky lanterns at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1 during the celebrations.

This year, the Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept 29.

Elaborating on the hazards, Mohammed Abdullah pointed out that floating lanterns are typically made of paper and have an open flame in the centre.

“This makes them a fire hazard as they can ignite nearby objects, vegetation or structures when they descend back to the ground. A floating lantern that lands on a roof or in a tree can cause property damages or fires, especially in dry conditions,” he said.

Adding on, he said they can also pose a risk to aviation safety by potentially getting into flight paths or being sucked into aircraft engines, leading to accidents.

The wind can also carry the lanterns unpredictably, making it difficult to control where they land thus increasing the risk of fires and accidents, he added.

“The release of sky lanterns also poses an environmental concern as the remnants – including the paper, wire frames and sometimes fuel cells – can pollute the environment. This debris can be harmful to wildlife, marine life and the ecosystem,” he said.

Mohammed Abdullah also observed that many places have banned or regulated the use of floating lanterns due to safety and environmental concerns, and releasing them in public areas can lead to legal consequences.

“Overall, while floating lanterns may seem like a beautiful tradition, they pose significant dangers to both the environment and public safety. It’s important to consider these risks, and explore alternative ways to celebrate or commemorate events,” he said.

Countries such as Singapore and Hong Kong have banned the release of sky lanterns in the interest of aviation and environmental safety.

Made from oiled rice paper with a frame constructed from bamboo splints, the lantern contains a small candle or cloth wick soaked in kerosene and once lit, will float into the air. According to folklore, these sky lanterns or ‘Kongming’ lanterns were the first hot air balloons and were invented by military strategist Zhuge Liang.