Sibu fruit vendors in dismay over slow business at Jln Tapang temporary site

SIBU (Sept 22): Seasonal fruit vendors fear they may lose customers after being ordered by the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) to run their trade at a temporary site at Jalan Tapang here.

Some of the fruit vendors shared to The Borneo Post that they had been experiencing slow business and claimed that the new site was not strategically located for trade.

Minda Ngumbang, in her 40s, lamented that her fruit sales had dropped drastically after being ordered to shift her trade from the Sungai Merah roadside to a site at Jalan Tapang.

“We have been doing our business here since Tuesday and there are very few buyers here,” she said.

“We had to throw away some of the rotten fruits that we could not sell these few days,” said Minda, a seasonal fruit vendor who has been in this trade for more than 10 years.

The other sellers, she added, also suffered losses despite them offering the fruits at a much lower price.

Another trader, Abun Kasi shared the same sentiment over the slow business at the temporary site at Jalan Tapang.

“The number of buyers here can easily be counted from the morning we start doing business here until late in the evening,” he said.

“This is bad to us seasonal traders as this is our only source of income,” he said, while pointing out that the temporary site was partly visible to the crowd.

SMC deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley, in an earlier statement on Wednesday said that the decision for the relocation was taken in the interest of the public.

According to Izkandar, SMC had been receiving complaints from the public and shop owners in Sungai Merah area that the vendors’ trading activities had caused traffic congestion and inconvenience.