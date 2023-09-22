Special shirts to be given to successful donors at Miri blood donation drive, says FSJA president

MIRI (Sept 22): Specially-designed T-shirts will be given out to successful blood donors at a blood donation drive happening today at the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Miri District Training Institute from 8.30am-1pm.

Organised by the Federation of Sarawak Journalists Association (FSJA), some 100 T-shirts will be given out at the event held in conjunction with Blood Cancer Awareness Month.

FSJA president Andy Jong said the blood donation campaign is part of the association’s corporate social responsibility programme and aims to assist the Miri Hospital Blood Bank replenish its supply.

“Apart from T-shirts, successful donors get to receive a packet of 1kg rice, one loaf of bread and a goody bag — all given based on a first come, first served basis,” he said.

Blood donors are reminded to come forward to the venue after breakfast between 8.30am-1pm.

Jong also thanked the sponsors, namely Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting; The Twin Brothers Patisserie; Indocafe; the Miri City Council; MRC Miri Chapter; and Miri Hospital Blood Bank.

Blood Cancer Awareness Month aims to increase public understanding of blood cancers and raise awareness on the need for improved treatments, early diagnosis and increased funding for research.