Streetlights to be installed at several roads in Bukit Semuja, says rep

SERIAN (Sept 22): Several roads in the Bukit Semuja constituency will be installed with streetlights to ensure safety for road users, said its assemblyman John Ilus.

He revealed these roads include Jalan Gedong (from its junction to Kampung Kuala), Jalan Bedup, Jalan Slabi-Mantung Merau (from Ranchan to Kampung Koran) and other main roads within the constituency.

“The installation of streetlights will be implemented under the Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA) soon.

“A total of 40 kilometres of road stretches are involved under this project,” he said today.

John had earlier led a site visit together with GKCDA special officer Datu Ik Pahon Joyik to identify potential sites for the installation of the streetlights.

Joining them were officials from the Serian divisional offices of the Public Works Department and Sarawak Energy Berhad, as well as community leaders.

On another matter, John said he will soon meet with Ketua Kaums, Kapitans and Tuai Rumahs in Bukit Semuja to discuss installing streetlights in their respective villages and settlements.

He explained this may include installing solar-powered lights in those villages and settlements to complement existing streetlights.