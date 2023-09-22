S’wak chip designing company inks deal with Mimos to co-develop semiconductor industry

KUCHING (Sept 22): Sarawak Microelectronics Design (SMD) Semiconductor Sdn Bhd inked a deal for a cooperative framework with Mimos Berhad yesterday.

According to a statement from SMD Semiconductor, the agreement sets the framework to co-develop the semiconductor industry through research and development (R&D) focusing on Intellectual Property licensing; Electronic Design Automation commercial and education tools; talent development; material analysis; and advanced packaging.

The letter of intent was signed by SMD Semiconductor chief executive officer Shariman Jamil and Mimos senior director of Business Partnership and Commercialisation, Thiagesh K. Lingam, who is also head of Mimos’ Semiconductor Technology Centre.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang, and the SMD Semiconductor chairman Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn, who is also Sarawak Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development.

SMD Semiconductor is a subsidiary of Sarawak Research Development Council (SRDC), under the purview of the Ministry for Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD), while Mimos Berhad is a federal government-linked institution.

Sagah said SMD Semiconductor is committed to talent development in the industry to support Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 which aims to achieve a 30 per cent target of skilled workforce and sufficient local talent.

He added the initiative, which is part of SMD Semiconductor’s strategic framework, includes upskilling and reskilling programmes offering high-value training for graduates through industry-proven training modules.

Meanwhile, Shariman announced that SMD Semiconductor has entered a collaboration with the state’s technical and skills institutions Centexs and Sarawak Skills, and international partners including Melexis and XFab, for post-graduate training programmes, scheduled to commence this November.

“We are targeting Sarawakian engineering graduates from universities in Malaysia who have completed their studies in August and those who are set to complete their courses in December 2023.

“These graduates will have the opportunity to participate in the SMD Semiconductor-Centexs and SMD Semiconductor-Sarawak Skills training programmes for Semiconductors and Chip Design, in November 2023 and January 2024.

“For this reason, we welcome collaborations from industry players and interested countries worldwide, not only to expand their businesses in Sarawak and offer economic opportunities that will have a positive impact on R&D, innovation, and talent development,” said Shariman.

The event took place at SMD Semiconductor’s office at La Promenade HSL Tower in Samarahan.

SMD Semiconductor board member Azmi Bujang who is also MEITD permanent secretary, and Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation secretary-general Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim were also present.