Tiong: M’sia to strengthen collaboration with Bahrain on tourism sector

BINTULU (Sept 22): Malaysia-Bahrain cooperation in tourism will be intensified, said Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

In a statement, Tiong said Motac has discussed with the Bahrain government the desire to explore forms of cooperation that can be forged to increase tourist arrival to both countries.

Adding on, he said Malaysia is very committed to carrying out closer ties with Bahrain, especially in the tourism sector which has the prospects to boost the socio-economics of both countries in the long run.

“Both sides had focused on the countries’ heritage, arts and culture, while building a relationship that mutually benefits both ends,” said the Bintulu MP.

“For the time being, among the fruitful results of the discussions include encouraging intercultural exchanges,” he noted.

Impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic that hit the world three years ago, Tiong remarked that it is time for global tourism to be empowered and to be given a new life.