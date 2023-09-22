Traders unhappy over road closure due to Pesta Benak

KUCHING (Sept 22): Traders within the vicinity of Pesta Benak in Sri Aman, which will be held from Sept 29-Oct 1, have lamented about the road closure in the area concerned.

They aired their dissatisfaction through the Federation of Sri Aman and Betong Divisions Chinese Associations and Simanggang Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Datuk Dr Ngu Piew Seng on Thursday.

Ngu said the road closure, almost 10 days before the festival, is affecting businesses there since customers are not allowed to park in the area and unloading of goods cannot be carried out.

He said traders there have been facing a drop in business volume, thereby registering major loss of revenue.

The business group leader opined that the festival organiser should be more considerate, rather than impose road closure for the setting up of canopies at such an early date.

Ngu said traders there had to fork out a few thousand ringgit for rent and other operating expenditures, but they did not seem to benefit from the festival, and pointed out that stall operators of the festival may be able to make extra income during the event but traders there would suffer economic losses.

“During the festival, road closure is bound to happen and this causes traffic congestion almost everywhere. People will be concerned if the first aid response teams are unable to reach them in case of any emergency – who will be responsible for any untoward incidents?” he said.

Ngu said there were talks that the festival could be extended and if this was to happen, he feared traders there would be affected further.

He also reminded the organiser that littering happened in the past Pesta Benak, and due to delayed cleaning, the festival area reeked of foul smells which the traders had to put up with.

“The authorities concerned should take this matter seriously and address it properly. I hope the organiser will come up with better plans after hearing these grievances from the traders,” he said.

Ngu even suggested the organiser call for a meeting with the district council, police, Chinese chamber, traders and non-governmental organisations there to sort things out and seek solutions.

On top of that, he proposed the organiser identify another more appropriate location which is spacious enough for Pesta Benak in the future.

Citing the Kuching Festival Food and Fair and Sibu Borneo Cultural Festival as examples, he said they were held at appropriate venues and no road closures were involved during those two festivals.

“Perhaps the organiser can consider having Pesta Benak at the Batang Lupar River Waterfront,” he said.