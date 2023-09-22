Uggah: Betong Division Development Agency projects under second phase finalised

KUCHING (Sept 22): The Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA) has finalised its list of development projects under its second phase of implementation.

Meticulous discussions on them were held during a two-day laboratory programme which ended today with BDDA chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah officiating at the closing ceremony.

“We have come to a consensus on project lists for the second phase implementation,” Uggah said.

“We also had a detailed discussion on any issues related to their implementation,” he added before closing the laboratory programme.

“We want all projects implemented to be completed on time and following the specifications. We had also decided on the most relevant government departments or agencies entrusted to implement them,” he added.

Uggah expressed optimism that all BDDA projects would be successfully implemented, which would bring tremendous benefits including business opportunities for folks in the division.

As such, he hoped all concerned would give their fullest cooperation and support during the implementation.

Uggah was also a participant at the laboratory programme together with Layar assemblyman Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu, Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu and Saribas assemblyman Mohd Razi Sitam.

Also attending the closing were Krian assemblymen Friday Belik, Kalaka assemblyman Mohamad Duri, Kabong assemblyman Mohd Chee Kadir, Beting Maro assemblyman Razali Gapor and Lingga assemblywoman Dayang Noorazah Awang Sohor.

Others present at the closing were Betong Resident Richard Micheal Abunawas, BDDA special administrative officer Abang Mohamad Abang Trukey, political secretary to Sarawak Premier Roseline Mapong and heads of various government departments and agencies in the division.