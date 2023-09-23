Adapt to changing educational landscape, Dr Jerip urges teachers

KUCHING (Sept 23): Teachers must be ready and steadfast in facing the ever-changing challenges in providing education to the younger generation, said Deputy Minister of Transport (Land and Aviation) Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

He recalled a time when former Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Datuk Amar Michael Manyin said that back in the 1960s and 1970s, schools were in adverse conditions yet students and teachers prevailed from the challenges due to the sheer desire for learning and teaching.

“He (Manyin) recalled the schools’ roofs were made of attap leaves, the floors were muddy and the walls were made of bamboo — yet the sheer desire for study and gaining knowledge was strong because despite the conditions, the teachers continued to teach.

“Today, our children are very modernised — everyone would have at least one handphone. The challenges faced in 2023 are different from the 1960s or 1970s and so, we must be prepared to face new challenges,” he said.

The Mambong assemblyman said this during the Padawan District Education (PPD Padawan) Office Excellence Service Awards held at a hotel here last night.

Highlighting the pressing need for teachers to provide the best service and education to the younger generation, Dr Jerip said teachers should think of their profession as an investment, as they are teaching the younger generation for the future.

He said in all aspects of education, the most important people are the students — affirming such principles guide the Sarawak government’s aspiration for the future generation’s sake.

“Without the students, without teachers – there would be no schools. Without the young generations, there’s no future,” he added.

He encouraged teachers under PPD Padawan to continue providing effective, accountable, honest and progressive services and emphasised the collective effort needed to realise these goals.

At the event, Dr Jerip also pledged a sum of RM50,000 to PPD Padawan for 2024.

During the event, a total of 252 teachers from schools under PPD Padawan received the award.

Also present was Padawan District Education Officer Dr Abang Adam Abang Deli.