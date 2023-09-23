Anwar: Malaysia has all it takes to rise again as vibrant economy

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 23): Malaysia has enormous potential to rise as a vibrant economy as it has the necessary resources, skilled workforce and strong economic fundamentals, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the Unity Government has also crafted a series of policies, namely the Madani Economy, the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) and the New Industrial Masterplan 2030 (NIMP 2030) to support it.

The NETR, which comprises catalytic projects worth RM25 billion, is a unique plan to make Malaysia a hub for renewable energy and green technology, he said in his speech at the dinner reception with the Malaysian diaspora and students in New York.

At the same time, the NIMP 2030 is not a rehash of the old plan but a departure from it, as it focuses on specific missions and new thrusts, he said.

“Last week, we approved the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review (MTR), which was not just an ordinary review of the old plan.

“The 12MP MTR entails a shift in focus, policies and direction — taking into account the new government’s policy of good governance and democratic accountability, as well as the aim to transform Malaysia into a vibrant and economically, socially and academically successful nation,” the prime minister said.

Malaysians play a pivotal role in promoting trade and investment

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said that as a trading nation, Malaysia’s success depends very much on its ability to promote investments and ensure the continuity of trade activities.

“This is where you should play your role. We want every single Malaysian in the United States (US) to consider themselves as ambassadors of Malaysia, representing the new Malaysian spirit, committed to our ideals.

“You should encourage your colleagues, Malaysians and Americans, to understand and know Malaysia. This would be your mission, and I am here tonight to appeal to you, the goodwill ambassadors, to focus on promoting trade and investments,” he told about 1,000 Malaysian diaspora and students present at the dinner.

The prime minister said although some of those present at the dinner reception may have been living in the US for many decades, he was confident that they would still want to see Malaysia succeed.

“Our dream, my dream and your dream is to make sure Malaysia rise again. And I, from the bottom of my heart, would say this. That I have full trust and confidence in Malaysians,” he said.

Anwar attended the dinner reception accompanied by his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Also present were the Malaysian Ambassador to the United States, Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz; Foreign Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir; Home Minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Investment, Trade and Industry Minister, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Malaysia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Datuk Dr Ahmad Faisal Muhamad as well as several members of Parliament and government officials were also present.

Earlier in the day, Anwar had delivered Malaysia’s National Statement at the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

There are about 25,000 Malaysians residing in the US. – Bernama