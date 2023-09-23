Be ready to seize opportunities from newly discovered fields, Speca tells S’wak O&G players

KUCHING (Sept 23): Local oil and gas (O&G) contractors must ready themselves to seize the various opportunities coming from the six newly-discovered fields across five blocks offshore Sarawak, said Dato Rahman Lariwoo.

The Sarawak Petroleum Contractors Association (Speca) president said the discovery of these new fields will further boost upstream and downstream oil and gas activities in Sarawak, and job opportunities and contracts.

“However, the development of the blocks will take a few more years. Currently being developed are the Rosmari-Marjoram, Jerun and Lebah blocks with a development cost exceeding RM20 billion.

“Contractors and the people of Sarawak should be prepared for the economic spillover coming from all these,” he said.

It was reported recently that Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), has made six oil and gas discoveries in five blocks off the coast of Sarawak.

They are namely Gedombak well in Block SK306 and the Mirdanga well in Block SK411 (in the Balingian province), the Sinsing well in Block SK313, the Machinchang and Pangkin wells in Block SK301B, and the Kalung Emas well in Block SK315 (in the West Luconia province), which stem from new and existing group of oil fields and exhibit low levels of contaminants.

Rahman said the Sarawak government’s involvement in the Blue Ammonia gas production project in Bintulu will provide many opportunities for local contractors.

He believed the project, estimated to be worth around RM6 billion, will also open up many job opportunities for the people of Sarawak.

In this regard, he praised the leadership of the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in turning Sarawak as being in the forefront in Malaysia and the Asean region in sustainable energy such as hydrogen, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), carbon storage and so on.

“The Sarawak government’s decision to diversify its products is the correct one. Dependence on one product carries a risk because the price of a product will fluctuate according to market demand.

“Looking ahead, contractors in Sarawak need to be prepared in terms of ability and expertise because many initiatives by the Premier are new areas for us.

“If we do not pick up, all these opportunities will be taken by others,” he said, adding that Speca will continue its commitment to fight to get more business opportunities in the oil and gas industry for contractors from Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Rahman was unanimously re-elected to lead Speca for another term from 2023 to 2026 following the association’s general meeting today.

The election also saw the election of six new faces to the exco namely Dato Polit Hamzah (vice president 1), Hamzah Ismail (vice president 2) and four committee members namely Mazaitul Iqmal Zainal, Liew Chung Wei, Fahrol Annuar and Asnan Mawardi Anuar.

Those who remain are Ahmad Sazali Anuar (secretary general), Arif Haqeem (executive secretary), Gajalie Sazalie (treasurer) and committee members Talhah @ Talha Affendi, Ir Hafiz Rachman Drahman, Lau Tiew Kung and Liaw Soon Loo.