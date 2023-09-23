Collapsed bridge in Song closed to traffic for up to one year, says JKR S’wak director

KAPIT (Sept 23): The bridge at Jalan Tekalit-Musah in Song, which collapsed on Thursday night, will be closed to traffic between six months to a year, said Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak director Richard Tajan.

He said a temporary road diversion will be constructed for traffic to pass through.

Richard however pointed out that the Sibu-Kapit route was unaffected, as the collapsed stretch leads to the Ulu Katibas area.

“The road is leading to Ulu Katibas and does not affect the Sibu-Kapit route. The bridge will be closed to traffic for six months to one year. However, a temporary road diversion will be constructed,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

Asked on the construction details of the bridge, he recalled the construction works commenced on May 27, 2011 and reached completion on Feb 18, 2014 at a cost of RM55 million.

It was constructed by Wang Marine Sdn Bhd and consultant Perunding IrNova Sdn Bhd.

Meanwhile, an operator of a bus company plying the Sibu-Kapit route when contacted said they were operating as usual.

Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi in a Facebook post on Friday said he was aware of the incident and had contacted the Sarawak JKR to ensure a smooth response.