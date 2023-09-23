Don’t just aim to be contractors, Orang Ulu entrepreneurs told

MIRI (Sept 23): Orang Ulu entrepreneurs are called on to tap into more business sectors, and not just focus on becoming contractors.

For instance, they could consider the agriculture sector as it also provides a promising future for the Orang Ulu community, said Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

“There is bigger opportunity to earn high income through agriculture sector today. Hence, that is why our minister for Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom and his deputy often emphasised on the importance of changing our mindset in agriculture,” he said when officiating at the closing ceremony for Contractors and Suppliers Basic Course at a leading hotel here yesterday.

Dennis, who is also Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chairman, pointed out that the state government had put concerted efforts in helping the community, especially those in rural areas, to improve their living standards.

As an example, he said in Long Lama a Collection, Processing and Packaging Centre (CCPC) will be built soon by the government for farmers to sell their produce in an effort to boost their involvement in agriculture and to increase their income.

“Maximise the knowledge that you all learn at this course and expand it. Not just focus on being contractors and supply business, but also you can engage in agriculture business.

“What is important is that you know how to manage your business and finance,” he said.

He also called on the Orang Ulu community to work together and support each other especially in doing business.

“We are a very small community in Sarawak and in Malaysia. We cannot afford to backstab each other in business,” he advised.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Chamber (DUBS) Marudi branch chairlady Mujan Lah said that the three-day course from Sept 20-22 was held to give exposure to participants as to how to start a business.

She said that a total of 50 participants from DUBS Marudi and some members of Doh Kayan Telang Usan (DKTU) took part in the course.

The course is organised by the Contractor and Supplier Development Unit (UPKP) under the State Financial Secretary’s Office and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas).

Also present at the function were UPKP principal assistant director Jim Apoi and Miri deputy Resident Juan Abit.