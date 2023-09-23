DPM: GPS main factor in determining M’sia’s political stability

KUCHING (Sept 23): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has become a major factor in determining the country’s political stability, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Not only that, but the actions of the GPS-led state government are now highly praised by leaders and communities in Peninsular Malaysia, he added.

“This is the Premier’s inspiration, a wise decision, which makes PBB and GPS now seen as a big party.

“In the past, we were just a small party and somehow looked down upon, but now, thank God, we are the biggest contributor to the country’s political stability,” he said during the opening ceremony for the PBB Special Convention Kuching Zone 2023 held at Hikmah Exchange here today.

Fadillah, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice president, reiterated that the emergence of GPS started from the bold decision of the state government led by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to pull out from Barisan Nasional (BN) in 2018.

At that time, BN faced a fall in the general election, and GPS chose to form a new coalition that emphasised on the interests of Sarawak.

“The decision to leave BN and form GPS is a bold and important step in Sarawak’s political history,” Fadillah said.

Adding on, he said GPS also emphasised the principle of ‘Sarawak First’, prioritising the interests of the state and has introduced various initiatives to advance Sarawak, including in the field of digital economy and infrastructure development.

In addition, he said GPS has actively developed the state’s infrastructure, improved socio economic development, and became one of the first states to take specific actions in dealing with the effects of Covid-19 pandemic.

Courage in negotiations with Petronas has also led to the introduction of Sarawak Sales Tax (SST) which increases the state’s income, he added.

“These achievements are the result of united leadership and commitment to the interests of Sarawak,” said Fadillah.

GPS is also prominent in the development of technology, and its leadership in this field has been recognised by the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Looking at the development, Fadillah said Abang Johari has been entrusted to brief members of the federal cabinet in a ceremony held in conjunction with the recent celebration of 60 years of Sarawak Merdeka.

“The Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) himself has said that the federal government has to do something as we are far behind Sarawak as far as new technology and development planning is concerned.

“So with that, the Premier has shared experience and given guidance to the federal cabinet. ‘Nang hebat kita orang Sarawak’ (We Sarawakians are great),” he said.

“So this is our true strength, and with this we can safeguard the fate of the people of Sarawak.

“That is why it is important for us, PBB members, to always strengthen our unity and empower PBB and GPS.

“We must work hard for the people of Sarawak and we must ensure that the PBB and GPS continue to lead Sarawak,” he added.