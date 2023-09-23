Dutch tourist injured while caving in Mulu

MIRI (Sept 23): A tourist from the Netherlands was injured while caving at Lang Cave in Mulu on Friday.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, Bomba Marudi received a call on the incident at 5pm.

“The incident was reported by a tourist guide at the Mulu National Park who related to Bomba that a tourist was injured while doing caving activities inside Lang Cave.

“The guide had given first aid to the victim before carrying her out to the park headquarters,” said the Bomba spokesperson in a statement.

The victim was later transported to the Mulu Health Clinic and given outpatient treatment.