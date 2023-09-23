Fadillah: GPS to contest in every constituency in upcoming elections

KUCHING (Sept 23): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will contest in every constituency in the upcoming elections, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice president Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof affirmed.

Fadillah, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said this is to ensure the presence of the coalition will be further solidified as well as to maintain a strong voice in shaping the future of Sarawak.

“Therefore, we must stay strong and remain united to continue our struggles.

“Hopefully, PBB will continue to secure 100 per cent (win) in any future elections,” he said in his speech during the officiating ceremony for the PBB Special Convention Kuching Zone 2023 held at Hikmah Exchange here today.

Adding on, Fadillah emphasised that PBB must continue to play a crucial role as the cornerstone of GPS.

“PBB as the main pillar of GPS must always ensure the unity and strength of our coalition.

“We do not want, and we will oppose any efforts to weaken and divide GPS, whether from external forces or internal disagreements.

“We are determined to protect the interests of Sarawak and therefore, all component parties of GPS must stand united,” he said.