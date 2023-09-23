Fadillah: PBB unanimously passes 8 resolutions in Kuching Zone Convention

KUCHING (Sept 23): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) today unanimously passed eight resolutions during its Kuching Zone Convention here.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also PBB senior vice president, said the crucial resolutions aimed to ensure prosperity, harmony and political stability in Sarawak.

“We, the members of PBB, wholeheartedly support (Premier of Sarawak) YAB Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to continue leading PBB and GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) to ensure political stability in Sarawak and Malaysia.

“We fully entrust the leadership of PBB and GPS to safeguard the rights enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), the 1962 Inter-Government Committee (IGC) Report and the Federal Constitution,” he said, articulating the first two resolutions in his speech during the officiating ceremony for the convention at Hikmah Exchange here.

Fadillah, who was also the organising chairman for the convention, said the third resolution expressed support for PBB and GPS in their pursuit of forming a Unity Government at the federal level, emphasising the need for cooperation and due respect from federal leaders in championing Sarawak’s rights and interests.

The fourth resolution underscored the commitment to preserving PBB’s dominant status as the backbone of GPS leadership and the Sarawak government.

“We would also like to remind GPS component parties to refer any decisions that may jeopardise the spirit of unity, understanding, and stability within GPS to the appropriate channels.

“Decisions must be made through consultation and approval of all component parties,” said Fadillah, stating the fifth resolution.

The sixth resolution outlined the goal of achieving high-income state status for Sarawak by 2030, guided by the Post-Covid-19 Strategic Plan 2030 (PCDS 2030).

The seventh resolution offered full support for the New Economic Policy centred around Green and Hydrogen Economies, reflecting the initiatives taken by the Premier to transform Sarawak’s economy in alignment with legal provisions and agreements.

Meanwhile, the eighth and final resolution underlined the importance of preserving and strengthening unity among Sarawak’s diverse ethnic, religious, and cultural communities, ensuring a peaceful and harmonious coexistence.

“I thank all committee members, branch leaders, the leadership team, and our dedicated members from N1 to N26 for their enthusiastic participation and strong support for these resolutions.

“With this spirit, we are poised to elevate the glory of Sarawak for the welfare and prosperity of its people,” added Fadillah.