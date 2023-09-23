Fadillah: Sarawak’s reserves now almost RM40 bln

KUCHING (Sept 23): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof revealed that Sarawak’s financial reserves have witnessed a remarkable surge, reaching close to RM40 billion.

This substantial uptick from the previous figure of RM31 billion was attributed to the resolute leadership of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in their efforts to bolster the state’s income.

“This is the result of the leadership of the GPS who are brave in their efforts to increase the state’s income.

“If you remember, our leaders were willing to take Petronas to court and eventually we managed to introduce the SST (Sarawak Sales Tax) in 2019, which contributed to the substantial increase in incomes sources for the state,” he said during the officiating ceremony for the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Special Convention Kuching Zone 2023 held at Hikmah Exchange here today.

Reflecting on the political landscape, Fadillah acknowledged the transformative impact of GPS, highlighting the coalition’s emergence as a significant player in national politics.

Under the ‘Sarawak First’ theme, the leadership has intensified efforts to assert Sarawak’s rights and has introduced various initiatives to elevate the state’s status.

These include the vision for Sarawak’s digital economy advancement by 2030, as well as innovations like Sarawak Pay (now SPay), Development Bank of Sarawak (DBOS), and Petros.

In addition to economic advancements, Sarawak had also witnessed rapid infrastructure development, encompassing roads, bridges, basic amenities, and telecommunications networks, all driven by the GPS government’s relentless efforts.

Plans to improve internet connectivity, particularly in remote areas, are also on the horizon.

Furthermore, socio-economic development and the welfare of Sarawak’s residents have been top priorities.

Initiatives such as maternal assistance, support for newborns, and the Kenyalang Gold Card have been introduced to enhance the well-being of the people.

He also pointed out Sarawak’s proactive response to Covid-19, being the first state to have a special framework and action plan to help people affected by the pandemic.