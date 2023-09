SIBU (Sept 23): Three wooden houses at Jalan Kampung Nangka here went up in smoke this morning.

This was confirmed by Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sibu Zone 4 chief Andy Alie.

He said a distress call was received at 10.44am and a team of firefighters from the Sungai Merah and Sibu Central fire stations were rushed to the scene.

At the time of writing, firefighters were seen still extinguishing the fire at the site while big crowds of villagers were seen in the vicinity.

MORE TO COME