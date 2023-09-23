Former education minister Radzi denies links to RM80 mln J-Qaf books printing corruption

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 23): Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin today denied any involvement in the alleged RM80 million irregularities in the printing of Islamic studies books, J-Qaf.

The Putrajaya MP said the viral WhatsApp message is being used solely to tarnish his reputation and image and to oppress his “innocent ex-officer”.

“In the allegations (on social media) it was said that my wife acted as a proxy via a company called ATR One & Only Enterprise and that she was a member of the royal family with a Tengku title.

“I would like to stress that such allegations, thrown in those messages that linked me and my wife in the printing of the J-Qaf preschool books, are absolutely false,” he said on his Facebook account.

The former education minister stressed that his wife is not a royal relative and has no connection or interest in the company mentioned in the viral message.

“I would like to stress that I have never asked or received, either directly or through others, any form or bribe or kickbacks from any parties ever,” he said.

He also confirmed the arrest of his former political secretary by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) .

“It is clear that the MACC is acting on orders from those above them because of my statements in Parliament on Sept 19,” he said.

Earlier today, a former political secretary to a former senior minister was one of the two individuals arrested yesterday by the MACC on suspicion of soliciting and receiving bribes.

According to sources, the act of corruption was in exchange for the approval of a book printing project worth about RM80 million involving a ministry through direct negotiations.

On Thursday, Federal Territories Umno has reportedly called on the MACC today to investigate allegations of corruption involving Mohd Radzi.

In a report by Malay daily Utusan Malaysia, its Information head Ghulam Muzaffar Ghulam Mustakim made the appeal following two viral WhatsApp text messages linking the former education minister to irregularities in the awarding of school maintenance contracts and the printing of Islamic studies books. – Malay Mail