Gagasan Rakyat will do well in state polls – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 23): Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) is confident that its good cooperation with fellow component parties in Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sabah can lead to success in the upcoming state election.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor who is also Gagasan Rakyat president, said that his confidence is based on the increasing acceptance of the party among the rakyat.

Hajiji stressed that what is important now is to strengthen unity, organise the party machinery, and enhance cooperation while remaining united with fellow party members in the current state government.

“Even though it’s been less than six months since the launching in March, the response (to Gagasan Rakyat) has been very encouraging, and if this is the indicator, the GRS government and its coalition partners will be given the mandate to continue to govern Sabah in the upcoming election.

“This is why I urge Gagasan Rakyat leaders in all divisions to organise the party machinery effectively and ensure that the party is strong before the State Legislative Assembly is dissolved.

“I am confident that with the support and success we’ve had in establishing branches and divisions throughout Sabah, in addition to our cooperation with fellow GRS and PH members, we will succeed in the upcoming state election,” he said.

Hajiji who is GRS chairman, reiterated the importance to strengthen their unity, organise their party machinery effectively and continue to cooperate and stand united with fellow party members in the current state government.

Speaking at the launching of Gagasan Rakyat Kuamut in Tongod on Saturday, he pointed out that despite receiving strong support from the rakyat, Gagasan Rakyat still requires cooperation with other parties to govern and develop Sabah.

He noted that Gagasan Rakyat, with 300,000 members across all 73 party divisions established since its launch on March 2, reflects the positive reception from the rakyat in the state.

“I am pleased that since our launch on March 2, we have received nearly 300,000 members with 73 divisions established according to state constituencies. This shows that the party is well-received by Sabahans,” he said.

According to Hajiji, Gagasan Rakyat was formed due to the uncertainty and political instability in the country and in Sabah in recent years.

“I want to emphasise that this party was formed to fulfil the aspirations of the rakyat in Sabah. They want a local party to lead the charge like in Sarawak, which prioritises their local parties. However, this does not mean that when using a local platform we do not want to cooperate with Peninsular-based parties,” he said.

He reiterated Gagasan Rakyat’s position to continue cooperating and maintaining good relations with national parties while meeting the demands of the people who want a local party to govern the state.

Also present were the vice president and Gagasan Rakyat Kuamut Division chief, Datuk Masiung Banah, and the party’s secretary-general Datuk Mohd Razali Razi.