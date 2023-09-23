Julaihi, delegation visit Western Australia’s Department of Water and Environment Regulation

KUCHING (Sept 23): Utilities and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi led a state delegation to visit Western Australia’s Department of Water and Environment Regulation (DWER) in Perth on Friday.

He said the objective of the visit was to study the regulation of water resources and water supply; industry structures including legal and regulatory framework; governance; and business model of both DWER and Water Corporation.

“Having many similarities with us, this visit is very significant as we want to benchmark the Western Australian government in terms of water resources and water supply industry so we can design the best suitable model for Sarawak,” he said in a press statement issued by his ministry.

Julaihi said DWER is responsible for managing and safeguarding the environment resources, promoting sustainable practices, ensuring water quality and protecting the environment in Western Australia.

During the visit, the delegation was also briefed by the Water Corporation, which is the largest water service provider in Western Australia.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Liwang Lagang and State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.